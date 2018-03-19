Sheffield to Manchester Snake Pass A57 road has reopened

A major route connecting Sheffield to Manchester has reopened following further snow fall.

Derbyshire County Council, who are responsible for the road, has been working around the clock to make the A57 Snake Pass safe to use.

A council spokesman said: "Please take care if using the routes as roadside snow could still blow onto the carriageway.

"Our farmer contractors are working to dig out isolated villages and hamlets which are still blocked by snow drifts.

"We gritted all secondary routes across the county earlier this afternoon and are now doing a full treatment of the primary network.

"No further snow is forecast. However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for overnight ice on road surfaces as thawing snow runs across the carriageway as water. Motorists are advised to take extra care, even on treated surfaces."