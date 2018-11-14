Sheffield to be transformed into a winter wonderland as countdown to Christmas continues

There are few things more exciting in the build up to Christmas for children than writing your letter to Santa and Sheffield youngsters will get the chance to do just that once again this fesive season.

Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID) will open Santa’s Post Office in Barker’s Pool from Saturday, November 17 after more than 15,000 people visited last year.

Santa's Post Office,Barker's Pool, Sheffield

BID will provide children with everything they need to write and decorate their letter to the big man himself, before they post it into the magical post box, which transports their letter straight to Lapland.

Parents are asked to stay with their children throughout but Santa has sent some elves from Lapland to help in his post office.

As well as providing a free festive experience for families, Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID manager, said it hoped the facility will increase footfall and spend in the city centre in the run up to Christmas.

Ms Jarvis said: “As more people choose to do their Christmas shopping online, it’s important the city centre offers something magical to encourage families to visit.

“Sheffield BID has once again transformed an empty retail unit into Santa’s Post Office, adding to the city centre’s festive feel and providing a special experience for families to enjoy.

“With more space this year, Santa’s Post Office hopes to welcome even more visitors and provide a boost to footfall in the run up to Christmas.”

The Post Office will open from 10am to 4pm on weekends and 4pm until 7pm on Thursdays.

From Decembr 17 to 24, it will open from 10am until 4pm every day, and until 7pm on Thursday.

The Post Office is just part of the festive offering in the city centre with the annual Christmas market opening up from tomorrow (November 15).

Last month, Sheffield Council approved an application seeking permission to site log cabins on Fargate, in the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square, around Sheffield Town Hall, and in Barker’s Pool.

The stalls will be open from 10am to 8pm every day.

Sheffield BID will also hold a Crhistmas Trail on Satuday, November 24.

Taking inspiration from the hugely popular Sheffield Bricktropolis, which led families around the city centre in search of world landmarks made from LEGO-bricks, the Christmas Trail will see families helping Brearley Bear find all the items for his Christmas list.

For more information visit www.sheffieldchristmastrail.com.