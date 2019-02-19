We may still be in meteorological winter but it will feel more like spring or even summer in Sheffield later this week, according to forecasters.

The highest ever temperature recorded in Sheffield in February is 15C but this record seems certain to be smashed this week.

Sheffield will get an early taste of spring later this week

During the course of this week an area of high pressure will build over the UK bringing up warm air from southern Europe.

By Friday temperatures in Sheffield are expected to reach at least 16C and it could possibly be even warmer.

This will be good news for the thousands of people expected to attend the flypast over Endcliffe park to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of the American bomber Mi Amigo.

In the Met Office’s weather for the week ahead forecaster Aidan McGivern said conditions at the end of the week would be ‘exceptionally mild’.

The blast of warm weather marks a stark contrast to this time last year.

Twelve months ago the country was bracing itself for the Beast from the East which brought heavy snow and bitterly cold temperatures to much of the UK.