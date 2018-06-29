Sheffield tile shop bosses at centre of apartment block plans 'wanted to ensure site was an asset for the city'

The owners of a Sheffield tile shop which is due to be bulldozed to make way for a towering complex of student apartments have said they wanted to ensure the site became an 'asset to the city'.

Richard Askham, financial director of Stokes Tiles, said he was happy with the deal that will see developers build a 17-storey apartment block on the site of Stokes Tiles on Moore Street, spreading out to Fitzwilliam Street and Thomas Street.

How the apartment blocks will look.

The firm originally used the site as a distribution centre and warehouse before seeking a buyer in 2008, when it moved its distribution centre to Holbrook Industrial Estate, near Halfway.

Mr Askham said: "We moved out of Moore Street because we needed bigger premises. When I was working there we operated the distribution business from there and we outgrew it and we decided to sell Moore Street but unfortunately we were affected by the financial crash.

"We wanted to find somebody who wanted to put something there that was an asset to the city and we think we have found that. More importantly, for us, it gives us the chance to move on, expand and open new premises."

Mr Askham said the firm would be looking to open a new showroom in Sheffield once the Moore Street site closes its doors.

He said: "It's certainly not the end of an era for us. It's the start of a new era. It's an exciting opportunity for us to expand and grow the business."

The site, opposite Atkinsons and Wickes, also includes empty warehouses. The Grade II-listed Taylors Eyewitness Works is on neighbouring Milton Street.

The complex will include four buildings with 268 studios and 87 apartments offering between two and eight bedrooms.

There will be communal facilities including a coffee shop, spaces to study, dine and socialise, a gym, cinema, laundry and games area, party room, table tennis terrace, shared courtyard, outdoor basketball court and roof terraces.

The developers have applied for ‘co-living accommodation’ which means they can let to students or members of the public.