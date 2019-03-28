Sheffield Tigers: Kasper Anderson looking forward to riding Owlerton learning curve

Dashing Dane Kasper Andersen is ready to be Sheffield’s perfect pupil.

The 20-year-old is back with Tigers this year after a short stint at the back end of 2018.

He earned a recall after a number of impressive performances, particularly on the road.

And now Andersen is keen to improve around his home Owlerton circuit.

“This is going to be a big year for me,” he said.

“2018 was a big learning curve for me to take into the rest of my career and I want to show that I’ve taken everything on board.

“After picking up an injury part way through the season I spoke to a few people and we decided I should give Championship racing a try.

“I ended up with Sheffield and it turned out to be the perfect club for me.

“It was strange because I’d never been to the away tracks before but I did really well on some of those.

“And even though I did more than one meeting at Sheffield, I never really quite got going there.

“But I’m still young, I’ve still got a long career ahead of me I would like to think and I’m still learning all the time.

“Of course I want to make sure I’m enjoying every time I go out on my bike but at the same time I always want to be taking some big steps.

“I like to think I’m quite a good listener and at Sheffield there are a lot of people who can help me.

“Having a team manager (Simon Stead) who spent a lot of time with the same club as a rider can be a really big help as he understands more when things aren’t quite going your way.

“But I just want to use this year to build on my learning and to continue to improve as a rider.

“I’m really pleased to be back at Sheffield and riding in both of the top two leagues should help me.

“I can bring a lot from my meetings with King’s Lynn into my Championship racing and I’m really looking forward to this season.”

Sheffield’s first team meeting of the season is this Sunday (March 31) against local rivals Scunthorpe in the Championship Shield with a slightly later start time of 6pm - and Under-16s go free.