Sheffield thug walks free after kicking and stamping on man's head

Have your say

A thug who repeatedly kicked and stamped on another man's head in Sheffield has walked free from court.

Shaun Holman, aged 32, of no fixed abode, was sentenced by Sheffield Magistrates' Court to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a drugs rehabilitation order and costs of £200.

He was found guilty at a previous hearing of actual bodily harm after he was arrested last Friday (August 3) for repeatedly stamping on and kicking another man in the head.

The victim received treatment at hospital but was not seriously injured.