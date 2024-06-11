Sheffield Theatres’ Rob Hastie to give departing lecture at Sheffield Hallam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Theatres’ outgoing Artistic Director, Rob Hastie, will give a free talk at Sheffield Hallam University this month, looking back on the success of the past eight years.

In the lecture on Monday 17 June 2024, Rob will use his favourite production photographs to talk about the key highlights of his career at Sheffield Theatres, including directing the award-winning Standing at the Sky’s Edge. The last eight years have been a time of great success for Sheffield Theatres, in which they have been named Theatre of the Year by The Stage twice and collected nine UK Theatre Awards, seven Olivier Awards, three Tony Awards and three Stage Debut Awards.

Many of these awards are attached to shows that Rob directed, such as Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which won the Best New Musical award at the Olivier Awards 2023, played to great acclaim at the National Theatre and is currently on in the West End.

Last year, Rob accepted an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University on behalf of the whole team involved in Standing at the Sky’s Edge for their outstanding contribution to the creative industries.

National World

ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS (2022), a theatrical trilogy celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of The Crucible and playing simultaneously in all three theatres, won Rob and his co-directors win joint Best Director at the UK Theatre Awards.

Ashley Barnes, Deputy Head of the Department of Culture and Media at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Rob Hastie back to Sheffield Hallam to share insights and success from his time at Sheffield Theatres. We’d love members of the public to join us and hear Rob’s reflections on the past eight years and to give us an opportunity to show him our appreciation of everything he has done for the city.”