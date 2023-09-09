Staff have looked into records from the 1970s to see if the cheap material was used

The boss of Sheffield Theatres has given an update on its three venues in connection with the ‘crumbly concrete’ scandal.

Chief executive Tom Bird said their operations team had gained access to the original 1970s structural drawings from the Crucible Theatre’s three-year redevelopment. They had also looked at the redevelopment of the Lyceum in 2014, which affected ‘every part of the building’.

The government last week announced some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) which can fail without warning.

It triggered an investigation into thousands of buildings which could have been built with the material, including hospitals and prisons from the 1950s to the 1990s, but has now passed its 30-year design life.

Sheffield Theatres owns the Crucible, Lyceum and Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse (formerly the Studio Theatre) in the same building as the Crucible.

Mr Bird said: “Based on the current government and ABTT guidance to identify RAAC in the construction of buildings, our operations team can confirm that we do not have trace of this material in the Crucible, Playhouse, Lyceum Theatres or surrounding areas.

“The team was given access to the original 1970s structural drawings during the Crucible Theatre’s three-year redevelopment; no RACC concrete was present or installed on the recorded data. Similarly, during the capital project redevelopment of the Lyceum in 2014, which affected every part of the building, this material was not identified.