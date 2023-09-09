News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Theatres: Boss gives update on probe into crumbly concrete at the Crucible and Lyceum

Staff have looked into records from the 1970s to see if the cheap material was used

By David Walsh
Published 9th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
The boss of Sheffield Theatres has given an update on its three venues in connection with the ‘crumbly concrete’ scandal.

Chief executive Tom Bird said their operations team had gained access to the original 1970s structural drawings from the Crucible Theatre’s three-year redevelopment. They had also looked at the redevelopment of the Lyceum in 2014, which affected ‘every part of the building’.

The distinctive Crucible Theatre is famous across the world as the annual venue of the World Snooker Championships, as well as great theatre, and was nominated by several. Picture Scott MerryleesThe distinctive Crucible Theatre is famous across the world as the annual venue of the World Snooker Championships, as well as great theatre, and was nominated by several. Picture Scott Merrylees
The government last week announced some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) which can fail without warning.

It triggered an investigation into thousands of buildings which could have been built with the material, including hospitals and prisons from the 1950s to the 1990s, but has now passed its 30-year design life.

View from Sheffield Cathedral, looking towards the Crucible and LyceumView from Sheffield Cathedral, looking towards the Crucible and Lyceum
Sheffield Theatres owns the Crucible, Lyceum and Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse (formerly the Studio Theatre) in the same building as the Crucible.

Mr Bird said: “Based on the current government and ABTT guidance to identify RAAC in the construction of buildings, our operations team can confirm that we do not have trace of this material in the Crucible, Playhouse, Lyceum Theatres or surrounding areas. 

“The team was given access to the original 1970s structural drawings during the Crucible Theatre’s three-year redevelopment; no RACC concrete was present or installed on the recorded data. Similarly, during the capital project redevelopment of the Lyceum in 2014, which affected every part of the building, this material was not identified.

“A more recent due diligence internal review has also been carried out by our operations director who has confirmed the above remains true against current guidance available.”

