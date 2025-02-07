Sheffield theatre review: Murder on the Orient Express at the Lyceum

MIchael Maloney (Poirot), Simon Cotton (Samuel Ratchett) and Christine Kavanagh (Helen Hubbard) in Murder On The Orient Express. Photos: Manuel Harlan​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Engine steam swirls, the sense of foreboding looms, and a child’s scream pierces the air like a train guard’s whistle as the cast parts for none other than Hercules Poirot.

“The story you are about to witness is one of romance and tragedy, primal murder and the urge for revenge,” the famous Belgian detective tells us, in something akin to that famous Belgian accent, breaking the fourth wall for the first of several times as he raises an eyebrow to ponder: “What better way to spend an evening together?”

And so the scene is set for a classy, choreographed, occasionally comedic, retelling of Agatha Christie’s 91-year-old classic Murder on the Orient Express, as smart and stylish as the legendary locomotive itself.

At the Lyceum until this evening, the show - adapted for the US by playwright Ken Ludwig in 2017, only now touring the UK for the first time - is staged on an ingenious revolving turntable, deployed first as a hotel dining room in exotic Istanbul, rotating cleverly to introduce our carousel of characters played by an A list cast of theatre names.

Michael Maloney as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in Murder on ohe Orient Express at the Lyceum

There’s Christine Kavanagh as brassy, sassy American Helen Hubbard, thrice divorced and dripping with witty one-liners. “You remind me of one of my husbands,” she drawls to Poirot, teasingly. “Which one?” he asks. “My next one.”

There’s Olivier-nominated Debbie Chazen, Miriam Margolyes-esque as the impatient Princess Dragomiroff, her nervous Swedish missionary companion - “I am not liking the clickety clackety” - trailing priggishly in her wake.

There’s Bob Barrett - Dr Sacha Levy in Holby - as Poirot’s good friend and amiable director of the train operating company.

And there’s familiar face of stage and screen Michael Maloney as Poirot - less serious and self absorbed than Suchet’s, more nimble and young at heart, less fastidious and neurotic.

‘Modesty forbids’ Poirot from admitting the case to be the greatest of his career - but he will anyway, as the story shifts aboard ingeniously-interlocking train carriages and the action begins to pick up the pace.

The true star of the show is undoubtedly the breathtaking staging, by acclaimed designer Mike Britton.

The set is exquisite, breathtakingly beautiful, and will live on in the memory long after the whodunnit clues and red herrings are forgotten.

Gorgeous polished walnut carriages, illuminated by golden lamplight, shuttered by pull-down roller blinds, meet end to end, break apart and unlock, and revolve to serve as the train corridor, the sleeping compartments and the dining car where the denouement finally unfolds.

In the background, shadows, sound effects, and video imagery on a huge screen help to give the staging speed, movement and motion.

Nothing and nobody is as it seems, and as the heavy snow of a Sofia winter sweeps across the backcloth the train screeches to a grinding halt. The passengers are stranded by an avalanche - and one of them isn’t getting out alive.

Poirot and his little grey cells - “they are my constant companions”, he tells us - unpick the evidence piece by piece. The scene where the clues are located one by one in the train carriage is more comedy than crime-cracker… a match, a pipe cleaner, a pocket watch, a dropped handkerchief… each item more ludicrous than the last, an affectionate send-up of the genre in director Lucy Bailey’s capable hands. “The facts of the case could not be more simple,” claims Poirot, though you could have had me fooled.

In a beautiful colour palette of costumes, muted neutrals lifted by autumnal red, green and blue, the cast of 11 make up a true ensemble piece, no one player stronger than the rest.

And as war looms, and as Poirot wrestles with his usually clear-cut conscience, we finally discover whodunnit - in a masterful, thrilling, suspenseful and delightfully entertaining production.