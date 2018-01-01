Sheffield terror suspect released without charge

A terror suspect arrested in Sheffield has been released without charge.

The 36-year-old, from Burngreave, was arrested on Tuesday, December 19 during a series of raids across Sheffield and Chesterfield.

He was held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Counter terrorism officers are said to have carried out the raids as part of a probe into a suspected Christmas attack.

A spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: "We would like to reassure the public that public safety remains our priority at all times.

"Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge him with any offences.

"South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public."

Two other men have been charged as part of the same investigation.

Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, Sheffield and Andi Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, are accused of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on January 19.

A 41-year-old man, from Meersbrook, Sheffield, arrested on the same day was released without charge.

A 21-year-old man from Fir Vale, Sheffield, who was arrested in the Firth Park area on Friday night as part of the same investigation. remains in custody.

He is being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism

Officers have been granted permission to question him until 6pm tomorrow.