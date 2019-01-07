Sheffield teens to take on street art project

Artistic teenagers are being given the chance to channel their inner Banksy thanks to a new project aimed at creating street murals and outdoor installations.

Walkley Carnegie Library is offering budding artists aged 13 to 18 the opportunity to work with two exciting young Sheffield artists to create their very own masterpieces as part of the project.

The innovative project is inspired by Walkley’s historical connections with John Ruskin, whose St George’s Museum (1875 - 1890) was a stone’s throw from Walkley Library.

John Ruskin was the leading English art critic of the Victorian era as well as an art patron, draughtsman, watercolourist and philanthropist.

Ruskin believed that if people observed and drew the world around them, they would appreciate its beauty and see it clearly for themselves.

Ruth Nutter, producer at Ruskin-in-Sheffield said: “John Ruskin was not afraid to talk publicly about issues that mattered to him, and this project invites 13-18 year olds today to draw and make what’s important to them - and see it displayed in their local neighbourhood.”

There are limited places for 10 teenagers to take part in six free street mural workshops at Walkley Library, South Road, with street artist Grace Foster, every Tuesday 4.30pm - 6.30pm from February 26 to April 2.

Grace Foster works under the moniker of Fem Sorcell (femsorcell.com), creating fantastical and surreal murals inspired by nature, mythology, comics and animation.

There are another 10 places for teenagers to take part in six free sculpture workshops with installation artist Jack Poole,, every Thursday 4.30pm - 6.30pm from February 28 to April 4.

Jack Poole (poileart.com) is an engineer-turned artist who specialises in transforming reused, found and natural materials into stunning sculptures and installations.

Artworks created during the workshops will go on display around Walkley from May to July. Displays about the project, including some of the artworks, will go on display at the Ruskin Gallery at the Millennium Gallery, as part of celebrations of the bicentenary of Ruskin’s birth. Places on the workshops must be booked in advance via carrie.leyland@walkleylibrary.org.uk or 07751 437233.

The workshops are part of a new local arts project, called Seeing Beauty, Inspiring Minds, funded by Arts Council England and the Guild of St George, run by Walkley Library in collaboration with Ruskin in Sheffield.