Sheffield teens get creative at summer film school

Creative teenagers in Sheffield are certainly making the most of the last week of the summer holidays when they took part in a four-day film school.

The group of 12 to 16 year olds are taking part in Far North Film’s Summer Film School at the Easy Street Academy unit at the Nursery Works, off Little London Road.

Sessions included acting, directing, filming, sound recording and editing before creating a film of their own which they will show to their parents on Friday.

For more information visit www.farnorthfilm.com.