Emergency services were called after the 15-year-old was thrown to the ground, breaking her leg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering a serious fall while riding a horse.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out after a Sheffield teenage suffered a serious fall while riding a horse. File photo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Deepcar, Sheffield, in October 2019 after the 15-year-old was thrown to the ground, breaking her leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Stocks, then aged 15, was riding a friend's 'spirited' Irish Draft horse named Rosie in an outdoor paddock, when the horse suddenly bucked and sent her flying.

The teenager, who had been a 'dedicated' equestrian from a young age, sustained a serious and complex femur fracture.

Teen's leg was two inches shorter and she needed blood transfusion

Emily Stocks has thanked Yorkshire Air Ambulance after being airlifted to hospital following a nasty horse riding accident. Photo: YAA

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called and paramedics administered the powerful pain relief drug ketamine while they straightened and immobilised her leg with a vacuum splint.

Emily was then airlifted to Sheffield's Children Hospital, where the extent of her injuries became apparent. Her wounded leg was nearly two inches shorter than the other leg, meaning an overnight weighted traction was required to gently realign it before she underwent surgery, with a metal rod and pins being inserted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She spent 10 days in hospital and the long road to recovery took 11 months, with a blood transfusion required along the way due to low iron levels.

Her story was highlighted on season eight of the TV documentary Helicopter ER, showing the crucial role Yorkshire Ambulance Service played.

Four years later, Emily is studying sports therapy at the University of Bedford. She hopes to go on to attain a master's degree in canine and equine physiotherapy, and she is determined to help people with sports injuries similar to her own.

She raised nearly £800 during an event held at her stables to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance and has spoken of her gratitude to the crew that came to her aid on the day of her fall.

"Accident was a huge turning point in my life"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "My accident was a huge turning point in my life. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance team's amazing care put me right at ease. I really don't think my leg would've healed so well without them showing up as fast as they did.

"I can still remember watching the helicopter land by the paddock and thinking, 'yep, these guys are going to help save me!'.

"I'm fully committed to taking what I went through and turning it into something positive to help others. I want to give back and support the charity that made such a big difference on one of the worst days of my life."