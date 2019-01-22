A teenage girl who vanished nearly five weeks ago is still missing.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing by her family on Christmas Eve.

At that time she had not been seen since Tuesday, December 18, when she was at Sheffield College on Granville Road.

It has since emerged that she attended an event at iceSheffield the following day but she has not been seen since.

Pamela, from Staniforth Road, Darnall, is of Roma Slovak heritage and detectives have been trying to raise awareness of her disappearance in her local community.

Officers held a public meeting there and another in the Fir Vale area, where there is also a large Roma Slovak community, to urge anyone with information to come forward.

They placed a giant digital screen in Darnall yesterday detailing her disappearance and there are plans to site it elsewhere in the city to spread the word.

Police divers searched the canal close to iceSheffield yesterday and thorough searches of the land round the leisure venue have been carried out.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.