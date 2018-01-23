Sheffield teenager led police on chase around estate before crashing into a tree

A Sheffield teenager led police on a chase through a city estate before crashing into a tree.

Joseph Hague of Colley Avenue, Parson Cross, had no licence or no insurance as he sped off from police hitting '50mph on 30mph' estate streets.

The 18-year-old, who had four others in the car, came to an abrupt stop when he crashed into a tree and railings on nearby Deerlands Avenue, on the evening of August 31, 2017.

The teenager attempted to run from the scene but was apprehended by officers on foot.

Judge Sarah Wright said the defendant's dangerous driving had 'passed the custody' threshold but was saved from a prison sentence due to his young age and his lack of previous convictions.

Hague, supported by his mother in court, was said to be 'mortified' her son came before the authorities..

Sheffield Crown Court heard aspiring mechanic Hague had gone out in a Ford Focus which was bought for him to learn to drive.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said police on patrol in the Parson Cross area had spotted the car pulling out sharply on Wordsworth Avenue.

But driver Hague, who 'panicked', sped off when police approached and travelled down Margetson Crescent and around surrounding roads before losing control of the car.

Ms Hollis said: "The defendant collided with a tree and some railings. Four others were in the vehicle and the driver ran from the car.

"He was chased around several streets but was later detained and handcuffed."

Mark Dooley, defending, said the teenager was so compliant with police, they uncuffed him as he made a 'full admission' to his dangerous driving.

"He's a young man of 18 and has no previous convictions. He finished college in July and has been applying for jobs," he said.

"His mother attends court and she wasn't aware of this appearance until late last week. She is mortified and wasn't aware he was driving behind her back.

"On being detained, he was angry at himself for his stupidity of his actions."

Judge Sarah Wright handed Hague 140 hours of unpaid work and a two-month curfew order between 8pm and 7am.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and will have to take an extended driving test.

Sentencing, Judge Wright said: "Four other people were in that car and you put them and other innocent road users and pedestrians at risk of serious danger.

"You are supported by family in court and they are very disappointed in you. It's only a matter of luck that someone wasn't seriously injured."