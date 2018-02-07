Sheffield teenager fined for threatening police officers

A Sheffield teenager who 'threatened and obstructed' police officers and PCSOs in a Sheffield suburb has been fined.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was landed with a bill for £715 after being fined for his behaviour and ordered to pay costs.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court this week after being arrested in Darnall in March, last year.

South Yorkshire Police officers took a photograph of the youth in action just before he was arrested and published it today, with his face blanked out.

A force spokesman said: "A Darnall youth arrested in March who threatened and obstructed PCSOs and officers was found guilty and landed with £715 fine and costs. We won't tolerate such behaviour."