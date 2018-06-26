Sheffield teenager dies in horrific crash at Peak District beauty spot

A teenage girl from Sheffield has died after an horrific crash near a Peak District beauty spot.

Ameena Khan, 19, who is believed to come from Grimesthorpe, died when the car she was travelling in crashed near Derwent reservoir in Bamford at 5.30am last Friday morning.

Three other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash - one other woman and two men - all of whom were injured and remain in hospital.

Derbyshire Police said only one vehicle was involved in the incident but they were not in a position to reveal further information at this stage.