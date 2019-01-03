Sheffield teenage girl missing for nearly two weeks 

Have your say

A teenage girl from Sheffield has been missing now for nearly two weeks.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing on Christmas Eve but has not been seen since Friday, December 21.

Pamela Horvathova.

On that occasion the teenager was in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall and was wearing a long-sleeved, red Primark crop top, blue jeans and black trainers.

It is thought she was also wearing a black pullover top, with a white logo and white stripes down the sleeves.

She had no bag or other belongings with her.

Her hair is dark brown and short, with some blond running through the ends.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.