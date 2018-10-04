Sheffield teenage girl, 13, missing from home 

A police search is underway for a teenage girl from Sheffield reported missing from home.

Brodie Burgin

Brodie Burgin, aged 13, was reported missing from Britnall Street, Darnall, on Monday, after last being seen there at 3.30pm that day.

She has been in touch with friends but has not been heard from since 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Temporary Inspector Ian Holland, said: “While Brodie has been in contact with friends since she was reported missing, she has not been heard from since 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 2 and as such, we are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

“I’d urge anyone who has seen or spoken to her over the past week to get in contact with us so we that can ensure she is okay.”

Brodie is of a medium build and was last seen wearing a grey top, black leggings and a burgundy puffer-type jacket.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 928 of October 1.