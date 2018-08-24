A promising young rugby player from Sheffield has been seriously injured in a quad bike accident on holiday.

Tyler Hutchinson, from High Green, was riding a quad bike when he was involved in a collision with a car in Turkey on Monday.

Tyler Hutchinson in action for Sheffield Hawks

The 16-year-old, who was on holiday with his girlfriend, injured his head, lung and shoulder, had to have his spleen removed and broke several bones in the crash.

The Sheffield Hawks rugby league team under-18s player remained in intensive care at a Turkish hospital four days after the smash and his family are trying to raise £30,000 to pay his medical bills and bring him home.

Tyler’s mum Nicola Hutchinson has launched a crowdfunding appeal to cover the cost of his treatment and his flight home

Writing yesterday, when the appeal went live, she said: “It’s Tyler’s birthday in 12 days and we really need him to be at home with his family. I’m asking for as much help as possible to fetch my young man home.”

She claimed Tyler was not to blame for the crash yet his insurance company had so far refused to pay out.

Tyler’s Sheffield Hawks team mates, who were horrified to hear about his injuries, are backing the appeal and donations had passed £1,000 within about 24 hours.

Colin Poppleton, the club's vice chairman and under-18s coach, said: “We were devastated to hear what had happened to Tyler and we’re asking all our members to do what they can to help.

“Tyler's a phenomenal rugby league player with bags of talent and we’re all wishing him a speedy recovery.

“He signed a scholarship deal last year with Wakefield Trinity and he has all the attributes to make it as a professional player.”

Mr Poppleton added that the club was looking to organise some fundraising events to help Tyler’s family bring him home.