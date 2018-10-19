Sheffield teen, 18, who’s never been to council estate and ‘doesn’t think about poor people’ swaps rich lifestyle for TV show

A Sheffield teenager who says he has never been to a council estate, doesn’t think about poor people and who spends hundreds of pounds on lavish shopping trips has swapped his pampered lifestyle to live with a family of five who struggle to make ends meet for a new TV show.

Kofi Case, 18, left behind his Sheffield mansion, £10,000 holidays, daily designer shopping sprees and luxury meals to live with a London family who survive on £200 after rent and bills on each month for new Channel 5 show Rich Kids Go Skint.

Sheffield teenager Kofi Case gave up his Sheffield mansion to live with a family of five for Rich Kids Go Skint. (Photo: Channel 5).

The multi-millionaire’s son was left shocked after discovering that Leytonstone couple Nicki and Paul and their three children have to clean their own bathroom and do chores.

It was a far cry from daily life for Kofi who enjoys weekly spa visits costing £300, designer clothes costing thousands, £100 lunches at the Ritz, meals out costing £250 and a £10,000 holiday in Dubai.

When the teenager is not at home at his wealthy parents’ mansion in Sheffield, he stops at five star hotels including The Dorchester and The Savoy and typically spends his days shopping for flashy labels such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga.

He admitted: “I definitely now expect the finer things in life. I’m definitely a self-confessed shopaholic.

“When I go shopping I don’t have a budget or look at the price of things. I’d say I probably spend four or five figures.”

He tells the programme: 'Poor people... I don’t feel bad about it and I don’t think about it that often.”

“I’ve never been to a council estate before, I’ve definitely never stayed in one.”

Kofi, whose parents run an international catering company, lived with Nicky and Paul and their three kids Brooke 10, Macie, eight, and Paige, two, for the programme, which will air next week.

While Kofi can spend £700 a day on his purchases, Nicky and stay-at-home dad Paul desperately try to make their pounds stretch for their family.

Before swapping lives for the show, he admitted his greatest fear, saying: “I couldn’t handle cheap, bad-quality food. My taste buds are high maintenance.”

Clutching his selection of Louis Vuitton bags, Kofi was shown round the modest home and given some chores that he’d have to do during his stay.

Looking at the décor, he said: “It’s not really my style.

“Paul listed a few chores which I’m not familiar with, so I’m a bit apprehensive about having to partake in those. Home does feel very far away.

“I’ve not really done chores, but I’ve washed a dish before. I have sensitive skin.”

Things didn’t improve for the champagne-loving Rich Kid when he was told the children share bedrooms and that he’d be sleeping on the couch.

He said: “I’ve never slept on a sofa before. I don’t know how I’d be if I had to budget everything, if I had to think money all the time. It’d kind of be like stressful.”

Asked to clean the family's bathroom, he told the cameras he found it tiring and was more worried about getting his £700 jacket dirty.

When Paul asked if he could imagine doing it everyday, Kofi replied: “This is tiring. I can’t imagine, I really can’t.

“I don’t know who cleans the bathrooms in our house, but they are always clean.

“I would feel like I was being punished for some reason if I had to stay in and do this all day. It’s not fun. It’s like being Cinderella trapped in a castle.”

Rich Kids Go Skint is on 5STAR on Monday at 9pm