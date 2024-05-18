Sheffield team is sole UK recipient to be awarded share of $5 million global funding to fight MND

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield team is sole UK recipient to be awarded share of $5 million global funding to fight motor neuron disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neuron disease (MND), is a devastating neurodegenerative disorder that affects the nerves. There is currently no curative therapy

A University of Sheffield research team led by Dr Ryan West and Dr Johnathan Cooper-Knock receive a grant to investigate the link between environmental factors and MND risk genes, potentially leading to preventative measures

Eight research teams worldwide will receive the grant from Tambourine’s ALS Breakthrough Research Fund, operated in partnership with the Milken Institute

This international collaboration brings together expertise from various countries to tackle ALS from multiple angles, including protein function, brain function, and diagnostics

National World

Tambourine Philanthropies, a United States charity, in partnership with the Milken Institute is committing over $5 million to eight research teams around the world, with the University of Sheffield being the only one in the UK.

The Sheffield team, led by Dr Ryan West and Dr Johnathan Cooper-Knock from the Neuroscience Institute at the University of Sheffield, will receive a portion of the grant to investigate the connection between environmental factors and ALS risk genes. This research could be crucial in understanding the causes of the disease and developing preventative measures.

MND is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It progressively weakens muscles and eventually leads to death. There is currently no cure for MND, and treatment options are limited.

Tambourine Philanthropies launched the ALS Breakthrough Research Fund in 2023 to support innovative research with the potential for significant breakthroughs. The awardees were chosen for their "creative, bold ideas" that could revolutionise our understanding and treatment of MND.

“We are honoured to be selected as one of the eight recipients of the Tambourine ALS Breakthrough Research Fund, which supports cutting-edge basic and discovery-focused research that will change how we understand and treat ALS. By combining bioinformatic analysis of human data with the powerful genetics of fruit flies we hope to understand the connection between genetic and environmental risk factors in sporadic ALS” says Dr Ryan West.

Dr Johnathan Cooper-Knock adds: “ALS is caused by a complex interaction of genes and the environment. Modelling this interaction in the flies will give us a platform which could be ultimately used to deliver personalised treatments.”

The Sheffield researchers join a global consortium of researchers receiving funding. These teams are based in the United States, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Germany. Their projects will explore various aspects of MND, including the role of specific proteins, the impact on brain function, and the development of new diagnostic tools.

This international collaboration highlights the unified effort to tackle this challenging disease. The University of Sheffield's participation brings valuable UK expertise to the table, potentially accelerating progress in finding a cure for MND.