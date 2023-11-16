Sheffield Teaching Hospitals community nurse honoured with prestigious Queen’s Nurse award

A nurse dedicated to providing care to the most vulnerable, frail and elderly patents in the community has earned a coveted Queen’s Nurse Award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachael Gill, a District Nurse team leader at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is one of a handful of nurses across the country to receive the special recognition in honour of her high standards of practice and patient-centred care.

The Queen’s Nurse is a prestigious and historic title which is given to nurses who are delivering and leading outstanding care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious honour provides access to professional networking, a developmental programme and bursaries and is awarded by the Queen’s Nursing Institute, the oldest professional nursing organisation in the UK.

Rachael Gill

Rachael, who has worked in community nursing services for 20 years, with eight of those years spent as a District Nurse team leader for the Southey team, based in the northern part of the city, described the appointment as “humbling” and one that would “open many doors” for her.

“As a team we provide patient centred care to the community of Southey, patient centeredness is especially important to us, as we deliver care to some of the most deprived and vulnerable patients in the city. It is demanding and challenging but also fun and rewarding, no two days are ever the same!” she said.

“I was encouraged to apply for the Queen’s Nurse Title after the Covid pandemic when we provided outstanding care to our care homes. This was a tough time for all of us but taught us strength and resilience. Never did I envisage myself as being accepted as a Queen’s Nurse; it always seemed a privilege beyond my reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Queen’s Nurse title is an honour and will provide new exciting challenges in my career, it will give me the opportunity to network with other likeminded professionals, provide learning, promote leadership and strive to improve standards of care.”

In accepting her award, Rachael acknowledged the commitment and support of her teammates looking after a growing number of people living with complex care needs in the community.

“It is the community staff who are best placed to provide vision, innovation and drive change. There are so many outstanding nurses in the community who go above and beyond on a daily basis. They should be encouraged to become part of the Queen’s Nursing Institute network and be recognised for their commitment, dedication and achievements,” Rachael added.

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that Rachael has been honoured with this esteemed title. Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, so this is a thoroughly deserved award which highlights Rachael’s exceptional individual contribution to patient care and the outstanding commitment of our nursing teams to the communities they serve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Chapman, head of Integrated Community Care at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is wonderful news and excellent recognition of the outstanding care and support our community nurses provide to patients and their families. I am tremendously proud that Rachael’s hard work and dedication to her patients, staff, colleagues and the service has been honoured at the highest level.”