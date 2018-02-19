Sheffield Teaching Hospitals chief to retire after 16 years in post

The chief executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals is to retire after almost four decades in the NHS.

Sir Andrew Cash will step down in July after 16 years at the helm of at one of the country's biggest NHS Foundation Trusts.

He told the trust's 16,500 staff and volunteers that the decision was 'a difficult one' but that he felt the time was right to step down from his full time role as Chief Executive.

Sir Andrew will continue however to have a significant role in the NHS in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw as the chief executive system leader of the Health and Care Working Together Partnership (Integrated Care System) during the next phase of its development.

He said: "Deciding to retire was tough because of the loyalty I feel to the amazing people who work and volunteer in the Trust’s hospitals and community services.

"Every day I see the unstinting commitment shown by each and every member of the Trust to deliver the best possible service to our patients.

"It has been a privilege to be the Chief Executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for the past 16 years and I will always treasure the long-lasting friendships and relationships developed during my time at the Trust, as well as the accomplishments and challenges experienced during my career.

Sir Andrew added that he hoped that by announcing his resignation now it would allow the Trust time to identify a successor and ensure a smooth transition to a new chief executive before he leaves in July.

One of those paying tribute to Sir Andrew was the chief executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens.

He said: "Andrew has made an enormous contribution to the NHS over many years of public service, both regionally and nationally.

"As he passes on the leadership baton in Sheffield it is heartening that one of our most experienced and successful hospital chief executives is now stepping up to lead the next chapter of the NHS evolution through the creation of the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System."