Sheffield teacher honoured with award for work in special needs education

Have your say

A Sheffield teacher has been honoured for the work with pupils with special educational needs.

Fir Vale Academy's Dawn Broom was presented with a Silver Pearson Training Award at a special event at her school today.

Dawn Broom with pupils and staff from Fir Vale Academy

The award are an annual celebration of exceptional teachers to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Mrs Broom will now join other silver award winners at the UK final in central London in October.

She said: It is overwhelming to receive this award; it's just lovely.

"I am grateful to the headteacher and the school community for recognising the work I do in school."

Headteacher Simon Hawkins said the school was proud to have her.

"Fir Vale Academy is a safe, happy, inclusive and ambitious school.

"Dawn Broom typifies these values. Her commitment and care to supporting children is impressive and based on real and sincere inclusion.

"She leads teams with passion and dedication and over the years she has made a huge positive impact on the outcomes and lives of many children and their families.

"We feel proud to her her at Fir Vale."

Year eight pupil Bassim Ahmed was full of praise for Mrs Broom.

He said: "She is just the best teacher and knows how to deal with pupils.

"There are no words for her, she is just the best.

"I used to have trouble at school, but she has helped me.

"I am in all my lessons independently and feel comfortable and confident and she has helped me to get where I am."

Year 11 student Mohammed Haroon added: "She is fantastic and one of those people who is just very approachable.

"I am so pleased that she has received the award."

The October ceremony, called Britain's Classroom Heroes, will be filmed and broadcast by the BBC as a showcase of excellence in education.