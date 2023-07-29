Despite the loss of Woolworths the sweet treat is a still a huge hit

Woolworths is long gone but pick ‘n mix is still hugely popular - and keeping one Sheffield business in rude health.
Wholesaler Hancocks shifted 750 tonnes of the traditional favourite last year, its 54th in business.
From a depot on Park House Lane, Tinsley, it sells 2,000 different products to independent retailers, online businesses, bakers and leisure outlets across the city and exports as far as New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
A spokeswoman: “Have you ever wondered where your favourite pick ‘n mix comes from and all those nostalgic treats you enjoyed as a kid?
“It’s probably from Sheffield sweet wholesaler, Hancocks - a giant sweet shop selling every confectionery treat you can imagine to local retailers across the city and further afield.”