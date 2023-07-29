News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Sheffield sweet business Hancocks celebrates shifting 750 tonnes of pick n' mix

Despite the loss of Woolworths the sweet treat is a still a huge hit

By David Walsh
Published 29th Jul 2023, 05:40 BST

Woolworths is long gone but pick ‘n mix is still hugely popular - and keeping one Sheffield business in rude health.

Wholesaler Hancocks shifted 750 tonnes of the traditional favourite last year, its 54th in business.

Wholesaler Hancocks shifted 750 tonnes of pick n mix last year, its 54th in business.Wholesaler Hancocks shifted 750 tonnes of pick n mix last year, its 54th in business.
Wholesaler Hancocks shifted 750 tonnes of pick n mix last year, its 54th in business.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

From a depot on Park House Lane, Tinsley, it sells 2,000 different products to independent retailers, online businesses, bakers and leisure outlets across the city and exports as far as New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

A spokeswoman: “Have you ever wondered where your favourite pick ‘n mix comes from and all those nostalgic treats you enjoyed as a kid?

“It’s probably from Sheffield sweet wholesaler, Hancocks - a giant sweet shop selling every confectionery treat you can imagine to local retailers across the city and further afield.”

Related topics:SheffieldWoolworthsRetailers