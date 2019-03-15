Sheffield supports Red Nose Day

People across Sheffield have come together to raise money for Red Nose Day.

The annual Comic Relief event raises money for disadvantaged people in the UK and across the world.

Children from Beck Primary School supporting red nose day

Schools, workplaces and families take part in events big and small, from cake sales to danceathons in a bid to raise money for the cause.

Staff from Sainsbury’s on the Moor joined with Sweat Gym on Friday afternoon to take part in an aerobics class.

The group donned red wigs, tutus, t-shirts and danced together in a bid to support Comic Relief.

Bob Hallam, a former bus driver and conductor in Sheffield, was also there dressed in his old uniform and red nose.

Bob can often be found out and about in locations across the city handing out specially-made bus tickets in exchange for donations to charities close to his heart.

He said: “I’ve got my overcoat on, which is covered in badges, my cash bag, my funny nose, and my marvellous ticket machine.”

Children from Beck Primary School, in Shiregreen, donated to take part in a non uniform day alongside enjoying sausage sandwiches for breakfast and holding a bake sale.

The pupils had fun watching their teachers get doused in baked beans.

Baby Bubby Holian is supporting Red Nose Day from the Southampton Neonatal intensive care unit after being born at just 24 weeks.

His family are promoting the cause and saying hello to Buddy’s family in Sheffield.

Last year the broadcast of Sport Relief raised more than £38 million.