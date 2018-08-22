Sheffield Supertram track replacement works to continue across the city

Have your say

Passengers have been warned to expect disruption as Supertram track replacement works continue across Sheffield.

Works between Gleadless Townend and Halfway/Herdings Park will now run from Saturday, August 25 until Sunday, September 9.

Blue and purple routes will both terminate at Gleadless Townend and there will also be overnight works carried out.

Replacement buses will run between Gleadless Townend and Herdings Park and between Gleadless Townend and Halfway.

During the works, the purple route will operate a service between Meadowhall/Cathedral and Gleadless Townend on Sundays only.

To minimise disruption to passengers, the P4 replacement buses will operate between Gleadless Townend (Manor Top at the weekends) and Herdings Park, serving Herdings/Leighton Road and Herdings Park tram stops, which will be temporarily closed.

Blue route services will run between Malin Bridge and Gleadless Townend, where they will terminate.

The B4 replacement buses will operate between Gleadless Townend and Halfway, serving White Lane, Birley Lane, Birley Moore Road, Hackenthorpe, Donetsk Way, Moss Way, Crystal Peaks, Beighton/Drajehouse Lane, Waterthorpe, Westfield and Halfway tram stops, which will also be temporarily closed.

Halfway Park and Ride will remain open during the period, and parking will be free while the works last - customers will just need to buy their tram ticket when they board.

Tram-only and park and ride tickets will be accepted on P4 and B4 services for the duration of the works. Passengers can buy their tickets on a tram or a replacement bus.

The yellow route will run normally between Meadowhall and Middlewood during the works.