Sheffield Supertram track replacement works overrun

Passengers and motorists in Sheffield continue to face disruption due to overrunning tram track replacement works.

Works between Halfway and Birley Lane were due to be finished yesterday but are now not expected to be completed until the end of Monday.

The P3 replacement bus continues to operate between Gleadless Townend and Herdings Park.

Stagecoach Supertram said the purple route was expected to operate as normal from tomorrow.

Further works will be carried out between Gleadless Townend and Halfway/Herdings Park between August 25 and September 9 and between Dontesk Way and Halfway between September 10 and September 21.