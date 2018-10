Supertram passengers are being warned to expect delays to the blue route due to an earlier incident.

Passengers using the blue route from Halfway are warned of delays because of an earlier incident in which a broken down vehicle on Park Grange Road blocked services in both directions.

Recovery attended the scene, and the vehicle has now been moved.

However, Supertram say there may still be some delays.

