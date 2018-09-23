Sheffield Supertram passengers warned of cancellations on purple route

Stagecoach Supertram have issued the information for passengers in Sheffield today, as numerous services are cancelled.
Supertram have issued an apology to passengers, as they cancel 11 scheduled departures on the purple route.
The cancellations are as follows:
17:11 Cathedral to Meadowhall.
17:40 Meadowhall to Herdings
19:22 Herdings Park to Catherdral
19:46 Cathedral to Herdings
20:22 Herdings to Cathedral
20:46 Cathedral to Herdings
21:22 Herdings to Cathedral
21:46 Cathedral to Herdings.
22:22 Herdings to Cathedral.
22:46 Catherdral to Herdings
23:10 From Herdings To Cricket Inn Road via the Cathedral.