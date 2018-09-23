Sheffield Supertram passengers warned of cancellations on purple route

Stagecoach Supertram have issued the information for passengers in Sheffield today, as numerous services are cancelled.

Supertram have issued an apology to passengers, as they cancel 11 scheduled departures on the purple route.

The cancellations are as follows:

17:11 Cathedral to Meadowhall.

17:40 Meadowhall to Herdings

19:22 Herdings Park to Catherdral

19:46 Cathedral to Herdings

20:22 Herdings to Cathedral

20:46 Cathedral to Herdings

21:22 Herdings to Cathedral

21:46 Cathedral to Herdings.

22:22 Herdings to Cathedral.

22:46 Catherdral to Herdings

23:10 From Herdings To Cricket Inn Road via the Cathedral.