Sheffield Supertram passengers warned of cancellations on purple route

11 scheduled departures have been cancelled on the purple route today
11 scheduled departures have been cancelled on the purple route today

Stagecoach Supertram have issued the information for passengers in Sheffield today, as numerous services are cancelled.

Supertram have issued an apology to passengers, as they cancel 11 scheduled departures on the purple route.

The cancellations are as follows:

17:11 Cathedral to Meadowhall.

17:40 Meadowhall to Herdings 

19:22 Herdings Park to Catherdral 

19:46 Cathedral to Herdings

20:22 Herdings to Cathedral 

20:46 Cathedral to Herdings 

21:22 Herdings to Cathedral

21:46 Cathedral to Herdings.

22:22 Herdings to Cathedral.

22:46 Catherdral to Herdings

 23:10 From Herdings To Cricket Inn Road via the Cathedral.