Sheffield Supertram park and ride site to close for rail replacement works

Have your say

Commuters face disruption over the bank holiday weekend and into next week while rails are replaced on Sheffield's Supertram network.

As part of the works, Middlewood Park and Ride will be closed from 12.01am on Saturday, May 26 until 5am on Friday, June 1.

Alternative parking and tram services will be available from Malin Bridge.

The yellow route will only operate between Meadowhall and Malin Bridge while the works are carried out.

The shuttle bus service Y1 will operate between Hillsborough and Middlewood from Tuesday, Mayy 29 and services SL1 and SL1A will be extended and operate through Hillsborough.

For more information visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/disruptions.