Sheffield Supertram park and ride site reopens after engineering works

A Sheffield Supertram park and ride facility has reopened after engineering works overran.

Middlewood Park and Ride reopened at around noon today having been closed since Saturday while Supertram operator Stagecoach carried out the first phase of its rail replacement.

A spokesman thanked passengers for their patience and said replacement bus services would continue to operate from the Marion Road bus stop.

Drivers can park free of charge until June 15.

For more information visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/disruptions.