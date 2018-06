A Sheffield Supertram park and ride which was due to reopen at 5am this morning following rail replacement work remains closed.

Middlewood Park and Ride has been closed since Saturday while Supertram operator Supertram carry out the first phase of its rail replacement project.

A spokesman said the site was now not expected to reopen until around noon and replacement buses will continue to use the Marion Road bus stop.

For more information visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/disruptions.