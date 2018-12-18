Sheffield Supertram now running after earlier suspension 

Have your say

Sheffield Supertram services are now fully running again after part of the route was earlier blocked.

Services were suspended between Shalesmoor and Cathedral because an ambulance was attending an incident at the University of Sheffield stop.

Stagecoach Supertram.

READ MORE: Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

READ MORE: These are the worst performing Sheffield primary schools according to government figures

But Stagecoach Supertram tweeted at 1.15pm that the ‘blockage’ is now clear and services are back up and running again.

READ MORE: Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court