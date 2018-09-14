Sheffield supermarket cordoned off by police after early morning raid

A Sheffield supermarket is cordoned off by the police this morning following an overnight raid.

Staff at the Co-op in Swallownest were alerted to the raid at around 3am.

The Co-op in Swallownest is sealed off by the police this morning

The metal shutters to the Main Street based shop were forced open by the raider or gang involved.

Details of what were stolen from the store have not yet been released.

The shop has been taped off and is under police guard this morning while crime scene investigation experts work inside.

In May, the Co-op petrol station and shop on nearby Worksop Road, Aston, was targeted by raiders who used a JCB to pull a cash machine from the exterior wall of the store.

And the McColls supermarket, just a few hundred yards away from the petrol station, has been the scene of a number of raids.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.