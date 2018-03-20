Sheffield suburb named Britain's second best place for walkers

A Sheffield suburb has narrowly missed out on being crowned the country's best place in which to take a stroll.

Stocksbridge came second behind Hastings Old Town in an online poll run by the Ramblers charity to find 'Britain’s Best Walking Neighbourhood'.

READ MORE: One of the most perfect galleries in the north - inside Site's £2.7m expansion in Sheffield

More than 12,000 people voted, with Stocksbridge finishing just a boot's length off top spot after getting 19.5 per cent of the ballot, compared with 21 per cent for the winner.

The town in the Upper Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District, was one of 10 places across the country shortlisted for the awards, with organisers praising its pleasant streets and plethora of different walking routes.

Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome, which has compiled dozens of printable maps with instructions for walks in the area, thanked everyone who voted.

READ MORE: This is the final retailer to sign up for £35 million retail park in Sheffield

"We are obviously disappointed not to have won but we are delighted we made it to the final 10 towns and finished as runner-up in a close finish," said the group.

"We were the only town in Yorkshire to achieve this, which says a lot about the wonderful walking country that is on our doorstep.

"We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and shared it with their contacts.

* For information about walks in and around Stocksbridge, visit www.stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk.