Sheffield students will host a Green Revolution at eco-friendly market

Students in Sheffield are preparing for a Green Revolution – and are to hold an eco-friendly market selling only ‘green’ goods.

Pupils at High Storrs School, Bents Green, will be hosting their first Eco-Expo@High Storrs event next month, sponsored by Randstad Education.

The brain-child of Abi Merritt and Rae Helm, Eco-Expo sets out to help people find ways to live a more environmentally minded lifestyle. The event, which will run from 11am to 6pm on March 23 at the school, is made up of three main elements; The Green Market, The Big Switch Exhibition and Talks, Seminars and Screenings.

The Green Market will see eco-friendly businesses selling their wares. This will provide shoppers with a great opportunity to try plastic-free shopping and swap some of the products they use for ‘greener’ options. People who want to go along are advised to make sure they do not forget their shopping bags as there will be a huge variety of products on offer to buy.

The Big Switch Exhibition is all about the longer term or ‘bigger’ changes people can make – such as looking at what they can do within their local community, as well as ways to reduce their carbon footprint and environmental impact.

Finally, a selection of speakers are lined up to speak at the event, including representatives from the Green Party, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Sheffield Beekeepers, Unwrapped and many more, speaking on a range of topics, from sustainability in the home, and renewable energy, to green living on a budget, climate change, and mental health and wellbeing.

The day will also be catered by PJ Taste and Streetfood Chef who met event organisers eco-credentials.