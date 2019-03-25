Sheffield students praised for protests​ over ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​education ‘funding crisis’ 

Young people have been commended for taking a stand to call for a better deal on funding in Sheffield schools.

More than 300 pupils from Watercliffe Meadow Primary School in Norwood gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall last week carrying placards adorned with slogans which called on the Government to listen and make a change when it comes to the school funding crisis.

Youngsters gather outside the Town Hall.

This happened before more than a dozen headteachers and school leaders headed to Parliament to lobby MPs for more funding for city schools.

The call for action also comes after Ian Read, headteacher at Watercliffe revealed he has been forced to axe staff to save £125,000 over the next two years.

He wants Education Secretary Damian Hinds MP to help avert a funding crisis by pledging a substantial investment of at least £3 billion in education.

A number of readers have taken to The Star's Facebook page to praise youngsters for their action.

Kerrie Hector said it is “absolutely fantastic that these children were learning about politics, how decisions are made and how people in the UK can support what they believe in.”

She added: “Their futures and the ones of their younger siblings are the ones which will be directly affected by all the cut backs currently going on.”

Kerry Heath posted: “Our children have chosen to take a stand against these cuts to education because it matters to them.

“Our children are our future, and without the education they deserve, they have no future. We want our children to be the best they can be, but without more funding for schools, that won’t be possible.”

Neil Robinson added that he “loves the drive in the young protesters.”

Chris Maun said: “Children have every right to stand for what they believe in.”

Last year The Star launched a campaign calling for better funding for schools.

More than 8000 people have signed an online petition so far.