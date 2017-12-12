Sheffield student reunited with wallet containing last picture of him and his dad after tweet goes viral

Twitter has stepped in to help reunite a Sheffield student with his lost wallet - containing the only picture of him and his dad.

Sam Thompson, a student at Sheffield Hallam University, was left devastated when he lost his wallet on Ecclesall Road on Friday, December 8.

Not only did he lose his cash and debit cards, the Sheffield student also stored the only picture of him and his father in the wallet.

In a last-ditch attempt to find his lost wallet, Sam, 20, put his faith in social media and took to Twitter with his appeal.

He tweeted: "Can whoever stole my wallet on eccy road please return it, don’t care about the money and cards, they’ve already been cancelled, got my only picture of me and my dad left and really want it back, pls RT."

Thankfully, Twitter did its thing, and Sam's tweet was retweeted an incredible 77,000 times and 'liked' a further 90,000 times.

After just five hours, Sam returned to Twitter to update his followers that he had now got his wallet back and thanking everyone who had retweeted the appeal.