Sheffield student freed from detention over immigration concerns waits to learn whether his studies can restart

A Sheffield student who fled Isis but was placed under threat of deportation over a visa dispute has yet to learn whether he can finish his PhD - despite being freed by the Home Office.

Ahmed Sedeeq, aged 30, from the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, is taking a doctorate in computer science at Sheffield University, but his studies were suspended after he was held following a routing reporting session on December 18.

Almost 12,000 people have signed a petition to keep Ahmed in the UK, and he has now been released from Morton Hall immigration centre in Lincolnshire with his asylum claim still officially under review.

However Ahmed, who has paid £57,000 in tuition fees, does not know whether he will be allowed to complete his thesis. More than 300 academics have put their names to an open letter calling for permission to be granted, but the university says it is waiting for written confirmation from the Government declaring his student status.

A meeting has been arranged to discuss the case and Ahmed - who says he feels 'surrounded by uncertainty' and that he could be detained again at any time - has been given the opportunity to talk to student support staff.

A university spokesman said there was no update on whether the necessary paperwork had been received, but indicated bosses were keen for him to return.

"The university is aware of the recent detention of Ahmed Sedeeq in relation to visa compliance," he said.

"Our student support staff have been in regular contact with both Ahmed and his solicitor since we were made aware of the case some weeks ago, including liaising with his legal advisers over the Christmas period.

"As we have explained to Ahmed, as soon as we have received written Home Office confirmation in regards to Ahmed’s student status, we will be able to restore his university registration and support him to resume his studies. We have also made available the opportunity for Ahmed to personally meet with support staff at his earliest convenience and a meeting has now been arranged."

Sanaz Raji, a member of campaign group Unis Resist Border Controls, who signed the open letter, claimed the university was 'colluding' with the Government's 'hostile' policies.

But the spokesman said: "The university is committed to ensuring our community is open to scholars and students from across the world, and we work hard to provide a helpful advice service to students which includes helping them understand legal requirements in relation to UK student registration. Information and guidance on UK immigration and visas for international students can be found online and this is supplemented by advice and guidance from experienced staff."

Ahmed first came to the UK in 2011 to take a masters in Advanced Software Engineering at the university, returning to Mosul afterwards. He then gained a PhD position at Sheffield's department of computer science, and came back to the UK again in 2013 after applying for a student visa.

He applied for asylum in the UK in 2014, when Jihadist group Isis declared Mosul its capital. His case was rejected multiple times but he eventually obtained a shortened student visa, which he says he exceeded mistakenly.

Ahmed says his life would be in danger in Iraq because of his atheist beliefs and past statements he has made opposing radical Islamism.

The Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases, but stated: “All applications are considered on their individual merits and in accordance with the immigration rules. When someone has no leave to remain in the UK, we expect them to leave the country voluntarily. Where they do not, we will seek to enforce their departure.”