Sheffield student campaign relaunched following success

A campaign to promote Sheffield as a leading destination in which to live and study is being relaunched.

University Campaign to Promote City

The campaign, which will run on TV, in cinemas and on digital and social channels, shows a group of students on a sofa enjoying highlights from around the city.

It was created by Wash Studio and managing director Lynsey Thompson said: “It’s great to see the campaign being relaunched after its previous success.

“Sheffield is the fourth-largest city in England but is regularly voted one of the friendliest cities in the country, offering new students from across the globe a sense of belonging.

"The campaign reflects this warmth combined with a real sense of vibrancy and fun.

"The film sees three prospective students travelling on a bright yellow sofa through some of Sheffield’s most recognisable places and major annual events.”

The campaign came about thanks to a partnership between Sheffield Council, the agency and the city’s two universities.

Coun Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills policy committee, said: “Sheffield is a brilliant place to come and study, and with more than 60,000 students, we are a really popular choice.

"We are England’s fourth-largest city, and as such, there are a huge number of different things to do and see – you can go from watching a headline act at Tramlines to taking your bike out into the Peak District in the same weekend.

“We might be close to other big cities, but we have our own distinct brand here, and time and time again, it’s the friendly people and welcoming communities that make people want to stay – as well as our excellent nightlife, of course.”

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: “Our students, who come from more than 150 countries, have long known that Sheffield is special and different from other cities in the UK.

"It is truly a unique place to live, work and study, and that is why so many of them choose to make the city their home after graduating.”

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Sheffield is a vibrant city bursting with opportunities.