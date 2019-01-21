Sheffield strongman reveals shocking extent of horror injury at Britain’s Strongest Man 2019

A former Sheffield police constable has revealed the true extent of the horrific injury he sustained while competing in Britain’s Strongest Man 2019.

Phil Titanium Roberts was competing at the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Saturday which saw Graham Hicks eventually crowned victorious.

During the final event, the retired policeman was trying to lift a huge Atlas Stone before falling over and suffering a suspected fractured lower shin.

Roberts was stretchered off and taken to hospital where he has now revealed the true extent of his horrific injury.

The strongman has released a picture of himself alongside an X-ray of his broken shin and revealed he has now undergone surgery on the injury.

A statement on the Man Beast Strongman Events Facebook page read: “Update from Phil Titanium Roberts who got injured last night at Britain’s Strongest Man 2019 Giants Live during the atlas stones in which one fell on him due to a cramp.

“Phil is undergoing surgery at the minute on his broken shin. A little bit of a freak accident, equipment and safety protocols all in place but when you're at the limits of human strength there’s always a little chance of injury.

“It shows the pitfalls of the sport however it's very rare. Phil even had time to wave after been carried off on a stretcher out of the arena. Top medic assistance.

“All best wishes from Team Man Beast Phil and speedy recovery.”

In May 2015, Phil swapped his uniform for gym gear after leaving the force to pursue his strongman dreams.

The strongman gave up his full-time job at Woodseats Police Station to fulfil his ambition to open his own gym in Norfolk Park.

Roberts has already been crowned Sheffield’s strongest man, a title he has also won in Scunthorpe and Rotherham. He has also finished in the top 10 in England’s strongest man competition and in the top five of the Yorkshire contest.