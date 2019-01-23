Sheffield street food restaurant on Ecclesall Road closes after just four months in business

An Ecclesall Road restaurant has closed its doors after less than four months in business.

The Cat’s Pyjamas brought their Indian street food restaurant to Sheffield in September 2018 after seeing success in Leeds, York, Headingley and Harrogate.

The Cat's Pyjamas, Ecclesall Road.

However, its founder Alison White has confirmed that the restaurant has now closed down after making a mutual decision with the landlord to relinquish the lease.

The business went into administration in October due to ‘recent high level investment and reliance on short-term high interest crippling loans’.

Despite this, all five businesses remained open before it was bought out of administration by Alison’s family.

But, just three months later, the Sheffield restaurant has now been forced to close its doors but Alison stressed that all other sites would remain open.

She said: “We are gutted about leaving! I built that site with my own two hands when my baby was five-days-old.

“I now have a very small baby and managing Sheffield being so far away from my home is difficult so we took the decision to allow another operator to go in.

“We have worked hard to help all the staff find new jobs and helped future bookings secure reservations elsewhere. We will continue to financially support the staff if they are struggling to find work.

“We created the most magical team there and I will miss them all dearly. And if we decide to open in Sheffield again in the future I'll be hunting them down to get them back with me.”

Leeds based Scottish entrepreneur Alison White set up the first Cat’s Pyjamas in Headingley in 2015.

