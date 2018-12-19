Sheffield Steelers to shave their heads for breast cancer charity

Members of the Sheffield Steelers will be shaving their heads to raise money for a breast cancer charity and to support a family close to the team.

Ben O’Connor and fellow defenceman Aaron Johnson, will join captain Jonathan Phillips, wingers Robert Dowd and Tanner Eberle, and media manager David Simms to have their heads shaved after their game against The Manchester Storm on December 29.

Vicki Thomas, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer pictured with husband, Steelers legend Mark Thomas

The head shave is in aid of Prevent Breast Cancer, the chosen charity of Vicki Thomas, wife of Steelers veteran Mark Thomas, who played for the team for 10 years.

Vicki is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, so the Steelers decided to ‘brave the shave' to support the family and give back to them as a thanks for all they have done for the team.

READ MORE: World War One medal found at bottom of Sheffield river reunited with soldier’s family thanks to The Star

Ben O’Connor headed the group of Steelers players who will be having their heads shaved.

Winger Robert Dowd

“It was an easy ask,” he said. “The guys were only to willing to help. Some of us of course knew and played with Mark here and some didn’t have a clue who he was but just wanted to help

“I know the fans will stick around after the game to watch this. I’m a little nervous but it’s nothing compared to what our friend Vic and many other women are going through so please support us by donating.”

Nearly £3,000 has been raised so far, with just over a week until the event takes place.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire employee stole over £22k from phone boxes

Sheffield Steelers' captain, Jonathan Phillips

Captain Jonathan Phillips said: “As soon as Mark told us about Vic we all immediately wanted to support her and the family.

“It’s a horrible illness but it’s treatable and Vic is getting the best treatment available right now.

“Vic has already raised over £13,000 for Prevent Breast Cancer and we want to help add to that so we have set up this Just Giving page for the head shave.

“I think we all remember how much Mark and his family gave to the Steelers, Vic was a big part of that so this is the very least we can do to support her.”

SIV boss Dom Stokes will also be joining the Steelers for the charity head shave.

He said: “Since getting into this ice hockey thing I definitely appear to have started to lose my hair quicker than ever before (and of course dealing with Simmsy sometimes means I’m actually pulling my hair out..) so why not go the whole way and shave it off.

“Seriously though people tend to forget or not even know that SIVLive is part of Sheffield City Trust which is a charity set up to improve the health and well being of Sheffield.

“If you buy a pint, a hot dog or a coffee at the Arena that goes to helping fund providing toothpaste and toothbrushes for kids who have never had access to those for example.

READ MORE: PICTURES: Sheffield Wednesday stars spread Christmas cheer around city

“SIVLive and the FlyDSA Arena are very much part of the Steelers family and when this was first mentioned I was keen to do whatever was needed to help out other family members.

“What Vicki and far too many others continue to have to go through with this terrible disease is unacceptable in this day and age and if this is what I have to do to help support and raise profile for Prevent Breast Cancer then I think it’s safe to say I am the lucky one.

“Although anyone know where I can buy a woolly hat?”

The head shave will take place after the game on Saturday December 29 against The Manchester Storm.

It will replace the player signings that night and will take place on ice level.

You can donate to the Just Giving page here.