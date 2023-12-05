News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield station: Tragedy narrowly avoided as man crosses to platform in front of oncoming train, say police

Police said his 'utterly reckless behaviour' could have 'easily ended in tragedy'

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:34 GMT
Police have described how a man risked his life making his way between platforms at Sheffield station in front of an oncoming train.

British Transport Police said in a tweet that the man had 'trespassed in front of an oncoming @northernassist train at #Sheffield station' while 'making his way between platforms'.

It added: "Utterly reckless behaviour that could have easily ended in tragedy. We robustly prosecute #trespass." The force said a summons had been authorised for a man in his 40s following the incident, which happened on October 11, between 11.45am and 12pm.

