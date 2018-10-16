Sheffield Station named one of worst in country with more than half of trains delayed

Sheffield railway station has been named one of the worst in Britain – with more than half of train services delayed, according to new figures.

Researchers found that Sheffield had one of the highest percentage of delayed services – with 54% of trains failing to run on time and putting it in the top ten worst stations in the country.

The study found that rail passengers have been delayed on more than half of all services from 10 of Britain's busiest stations this year.

Manchester Oxford Road took the "undesirable crown" of performing worst, according to Which?

It also found York, Gatwick Airport and Birmingham New Street all saw less than 40% of trains arrive on time.

Robert Nisbet, from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the rail industry, said it recognised delays were "frustrating" and billions were being invested to "minimise disruption".

Which? looked at services at the 10 busiest stations in London and the 20 busiest outside the capital from the start of January until the end of September.

It found that 54% of Sheffield services were delayed.

Using data from performance tracking site On Time Trains, the group found 68% of services were delayed at Manchester Oxford Road, rising to 77% during peak times.

The city's two largest stations, Piccadilly and Victoria, also suffered a high percentage of late services.

A Which? spokesman said the "timetable chaos earlier this year", caused by the implementation of new schedules by train operator Northern, had had "dire knock-on effects for passengers' personal and professional lives".

The data also showed the percentage of service cancellations at each station.

London King's Cross saw the highest rate of cancellations - 6% - while Manchester Oxford Road and Gatwick Airport were once again among the worst performing.

Highest percentage of delayed services

Manchester Oxford Road - 68%

York - 65%

Gatwick Airport and Birmingham New Street - 60%

Bristol Temple Meads 58%

Manchester Piccadilly - 56%

Clapham Junction and Sheffield - 54%

Manchester Victoria - 51%

Woking - 50%

The Which? spokesman said that while not all delays and cancellations were the fault of the train operators, these "underperforming destinations and services demonstrate how monitoring and enforcement of punctuality is currently not up to scratch".

Highest percentage of cancellations

London King's Cross - 6%

Manchester Oxford Road, Gatwick Airport, Cambridge - 5%

Bristol Temple Meads, Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Victoria, Edinburgh Waverley, London Bridge, London Paddington, London St Pancras - 4%