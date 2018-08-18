Sheffield station HS2 transformation moves a step closer as designers are appointed

The transformation of Sheffield station ready for the arrival of HS2 has moved a step closer after a team of architects and engineers was appointed.

The consortium has been selected to develop a master plan for Sheffield Midland railway station, in preparation for HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) services.

As well as upgrading the station ready for HS2, it is tasked with enhancing the surrounding area, improving links to and from the station by rail, tram, bus and bicycle, and maximising the opportunities for development the new services will bring to the region.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment at Sheffield Council, said: "This is a clear indication of how important the new HS2 station location is to Sheffield and the wider city region.

"The station is absolutely central to our city centre masterplan vision to deliver new jobs, businesses and opportunities to the region.

"It must be delivered in tandem with improving connectivity to the station and in keeping with our ambitions for a green and sustainable city that works for everybody in Sheffield.

"I look forward to seeing the plans take shape to deliver thousands of new jobs for our economy."

The consortium will be led by Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, working in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, Lambert Smith Hampton, Merrett Houmøller Architects and Quatro PR.

It was appointed by a partnership made up of Sheffield City Council, Sheffield City Region, London and Continental Railways, Department for Transport, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Transport for the North, Network Rail, HS2 Ltd and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive.

Work on the master plan is due to be completed in April next year and will form part of the wider Sheffield City Region Growth Strategy that is currently in development.

Mike Gardner, Atkins project director, said: “Our master plan will help ensure that by the time HS2 arrives in Sheffield, the station will be a focal point for the city and offer a first-class experience for passengers.

"Crucially, we’re also planning beyond the station to ensure that adjacent commercial and residential developments are a catalyst for delivering the city's wider growth and regeneration ambitions."

HS2, a new high-speed rail service running from London to Leeds and Manchester, is scheduled for completion in 2033 at an estimated cost of £56 billion.

Sheffield will be served by a spur off the main line, with two trains an hour stopping in the city.

HS2 claims the new service will reduce journey times between Sheffield and London by over half an hour to 1 hour 27 minutes.

The Northern Powerhouse Rail programme, meanwhile, aims to improve services between Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds and other northern cities.