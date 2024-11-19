We are taking our journalism to BlueSky - this is why and where to follow us

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Star has joined the social media site BlueSky. Follow us @sheffieldstar.bsky.social

Like many news organisations, including the Guardian, The Scotsman and others, The Star has joined BlueSky, after a reduction in posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The social networking site is growing rapidly as an alternative to Elon Musk’s X.

After a reduction in posts on X, The Star and its parent company, National World, have sought other ways to communicate with readers and share our journalism.

BlueSky users have grown rapidly of late.

The Star hopes to expand its reach with a new audience amid an ongoing change in social media usage.

A number of our journalists are already on the platform and are sharing their stories with increasing followings.

You can find The Star’s account on: @sheffieldstar.bsky.social