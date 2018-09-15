Sheffield stabbing: Woman, 83, appears in court charged with murder after 85-year-old man found dead

An elderly woman has appeared in court charged with murder after a pensioner was found dead in his Sheffield home.

Marjorie Grayson, 83, of Orgreave Lane, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning over the death of 85-year-old Alan Grayson.

Emergency services were called to a house on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, just before 9.45am on Thursday where they found Mr Grayson seriously injured.

He was prounonced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Pensioner among seven hurt in Doncaster after bus and car crash on main road

A post-mortem examination has found Mr Grayson died as a result of stab wounds.

Grayson was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, September 18.

READ MORE: Barnsley lorry crash: Police appeal for video footage

Det Insp Simon Palmer, the senior investigating officer, said: “Mr Grayson’s family are being supported by specialist officers during this incredibly difficult time and have asked that their privacy is respected.

READ MORE: Magid aims to raise record-breaking £100,000 for local charities

“I fully appreciate that Mr Grayson’s death is highly emotive but I would urge people to think about comments they make on social media and the impact it could have on the family.

“I’d also like to ask that people refrain from posting speculations, to enable criminal proceedings to progress through the courts unhindered and to allow the family time to grieve.”